Edward Woolley, 96

November 24th, 2017

AUBURN — Edward “Mike” Woolley, 96, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Clover Manor.

He was born Sept. 16, 1921, the son of LeForest Woolley and Marjorie Lenore Dolloff, and was born in the same home as his mother, in Bridgton. Mike attended school locally and graduated from Bridgton High School in 1940. Mike joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a First Class Motor Mechanic in the engine room on LCI #523 with orders to transport 100 American troops to Juno Beach on D-Day. Mike’s tour of duty took him to Italy, Africa, Panama Canal and Hawaii. After the war, Mike moved to Auburn and lived in the home he built on Court Street. He enjoyed sitting outdoors with his dog, Lila. He worked for many years at Coca Cola, traveling through the State of Maine and making friends along the way. His true love was talking! He was well-liked and collected friends who were faithful and kind to him.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Fred Woolley; his sister Dorothy Pennell; and his longtime companion Norma Hodgins. He is survived by his granddaughter Amber Thibault, her husband Ryan and their daughter Esme. Diane Treacy became a big part of his life, looking after him through the years and sharing in his memories.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton, with interment to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Bridgton. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Please come and remember Mike.