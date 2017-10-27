Edward E. Jilek, 77

October 27th, 2017

Edward Eugene Jilek of Naples, formerly of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 after a valiant 20-month struggle with gastro-esophageal cancer.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 4, 1940, Ed was the eldest child of Jeannette Parker Jilek and Edward E. Jilek Sr. He attended Cathedral Latin School and John Carroll University joining Dentsply International, York, Pa. as a sales consultant in 1961. For the next 38 years he enjoyed various sales positions with the company including national sales manager of the Trubyte Division. Upon an early retirement, he found he missed the dental community and the industry he loved so well and returned to it as a consultant on artificial tooth design, fabrication and marketing on a part-time basis. When not “talking teeth,” Ed could be found on the golf course, a sport he took up later in life, enjoying the camaraderie as much as the game itself. He was a past member of Myrtle Beach National and Point Sebago golf courses.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Judy Catlett.

He is survived by his wife, Holly of Naples; daughter Rebecca Poulin of Frederick, Md.; a grandson of Baltimore, Md.; stepdaughters Sarah DeFalco of Chester, N.H. and Anne Wiseman of North Bend, Wash., and four siblings, Barbara Flahive of Westminster, Colo., Jim Jilek of Gahanna, Ohio, Janice Sack of Brandon, Fla., and John Jilek of Barrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no services. Ed’s ashes will be spread at three of his favorite spots at his family’s convenience.

Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com