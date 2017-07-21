Eastman wins Lovell Old Home Days 5K; Ballou first female once again

July 21st, 2017

LOVELL — If recent trends continue, the Lovell Old Home Days 5K will have to be renamed the Silas Eastman and Terry Ballou Invitational.

For the seventh time, both runners were the top finishers in the 13th Annual Race. Unlike recent years, where competition was fierce, both finished with comfortable margins.

Silas Eastman’s winning time was 15 minutes 48 seconds and Terry Ballou, the top female runner, finished with a time of 19 minutes 45 seconds. Each winner received a distinctive glass bowl from Conway glassblower, Nathan Macomber.

Another Lovell tradition continued in the race’s 13th year, where the top 11 runners had sub-20 minute times, an impressive number for a local race. This year saw a total of 105 entrants cross the finish line.

In addition to attracting fast runners, the Old Home Days 5K provides a venue for runners new to the sport. Kudos to Kurt Karpowich, 27, of Lovell who, after running his first ever race in Bridgton’s 4 on the Fourth the week before, finished with an impressive 20:23. It was also great to see Ellen Bacchiocchi, 22, back in town for the weekend, win her age group with a time of 24:47.

At 82, John Howe of Waterford was once again the oldest finisher.

Race proceeds are evenly split between the Lovell Recreation Department and the Old Home Days Parade.

The event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Norway Savings Bank, Buyer’s Guide to Real Estate, Muddy Moose Restaurant, Fieldstone Landscaping, Bennett Transportation, Bliss & Associates, Harvest Gold Gallery, Michael Friedman, Esq., Ela Sheet Metal, JB Storage, Chet Rogers, Thurston Home Builders, Lovell Hardware, North Conway Dental Associates, Rosie’s Lovell Village Store, Bob the Screenprinter, Walker Electrical Services and Kezar Realty. Poland Spring, Rosie’s and the Center Lovell Market all contributed to the post-race refreshments.

Saucony Shoes, Appalachian Mountain Club, Frontside Grind, Stow Corner Store, Lake Kezar Country Club, Kezar Lake Marina, Old Saco Inn and Pirate’s Cove all provided wonderful prizes for the random awards.

A big “thank you” goes to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Lovell Volunteer Fire Department and the Fryeburg Rescue Service.

A special acknowledgment must be extended to the Lovell Old Home Days Committee for the outstanding job done in putting together not only a first-rate parade, but a great show at the Athletic Field, Race Director Stan Tupaj reported.

Here’s how runners and walkers fared:

Silas Eastman, 22, Chatham, NH, 15:48 Curtis Moore, 36, Gorham, NH, 17:21 Terrence Murphy, 21, N. Yarmouth, 17:42 Brendan Donohoe, 43, Portland, 18:27 Christian Bedell, 18, Center Lovell, 18:29 TJ Rose, 20, Lovell, 19:00 Andrew Black, 55, Sweden, 19:02 Tony Myatt, 30, 19:22 Arno Bommer, 57, Houston, TX, 19:27 Jim Carty, 48, Sweden, 19:43 Terry Ballou, 49, Ctr. Conway, NH, 19:45 Emily Carty, 16, Sweden, 20:08 Kurt Karpowich, 27, Lovell, 20:23 Leo Scheidl, 48, 20:45 Jesse Gildesgame, 26, 21:06 Josh Rose, 14, Lovell, 21:10 Greg Neveu, 35, 21:38 Alex Myers, 38, Lovell, 21:41 Amelia Bommer, 11, Houston, TX, 21:56 Daniel Berry, 26, Auburn, 21:59 Peter Bacchiocchi, 24, Chatham, NH, 22:18 Ian St. John, 14, Naples, 22:21 Jeremy Archer, 41, Billings, MO, 22:28 Mary Warner, 40, Milton, MA, 22:32 Olaf Aprans, 35, Gloucester, MA, 22:46 Charlotte Tillett, 60, Wayland, MA, 23:23 Alan Sparn, 58, Madison, CT, 24:10 Christine Carlstrom, 55, Boxford, MA, 24:24 Jason Candelora, 34, Lovell, 24:41 Ellen Bacchiocchi, 22, Lovell, 24:47 Sandra Iacozili, 40, 24:51 Cliff Strange, 27, Lovell, 24:53 Carter Stern, 13, Lovell, 24:56 Carl Iacozili, 42, 25:26 Antonio Lopez, 57, Methuen, MA, 25:29 Jim Plunkett, 60, Boxford, MA, 25:30 Stephen Jacobs, 60, Greene, 25:32 Andrew Coyle, 72, Leonia, NJ, 25:40 Walter Stinson, 70, Windham, 25:54 Owen Galligan, 12, Fryeburg, 26:13 James Solis, 26, Norway, 26:25 Alyssa Bommer, 14, Houston, TX, 26:52 Richard Dunham, 54, 27:03 Pattie Street, 57, Lovell, 27:47 John Huffman, 70, Waterford, 27:49 Crystal Drew, 38, Ctr. Lovell, 27:50 Carlin Galligan, 9, Fryeburg, 28:01 Sheryl Galligan, 45, Fryeburg, 28:02 Charlie Sebo, 8, 28:06 Molly Sebo, 46, 28:07 Jennifer Smith, 40, Sweden, 28:12 Sam Orans, 49, Ctr. Lovell, 28:20 John Howe, 82, Waterford, 28:33 Wayne Haldock, 73, Lovell, 28:35 Sally Morris, 57, Lovell, 28:58 Stephanie Lynch, 34, Stow, MA, 29:03 Anne St. Pierre, 59, Lovell, 29:14 Jessica Morris, 22, 29:37 Ian Ramey, 43, 29:39 Karen Harter, 49, West Baldwin, 29:42 Matt Warner, 39, Milton, MA, 29:50 Drue Solis, 19, Norway, 30:15 Alison Berry, 24, Auburn, 30:17 Emily Ramey, 41, Arlington, MA, 30:19 Alexandra Warner, 8, Milton, MA, 30:24 Lisa Candelora, 26, Lovell, 30:29 Alice Jolicoeur, 52, Lovell, 30:40 Kiley Jolicoeur, 21, 30:42 Brittany Williams, 45, Eliot, 31:32 Jeffrey White, 72, Bedford, MA, 32:09 Anna Romer, 55, Lovell, 32:16 Linda Candelora, 58, Lovell, 32:23 Brittany Strange, 29, 32:49 Heath Strange, 28, Brownfield, 32:51 Bridgette Fuller, 30, 33:05 Brittany McAllister, 28, Lovell, 33:07 Todd Smith, 68, 33:09 Julie Workman, 41, Brevard, NC, 33:10 Debbie Taylor, 60, Sweden, 33:12 Jack Murley, 10, 34:12 Thomas Ziegler, 12, 34:14 Megan Ziegler, 13, 34:25 Mary Willenbrook, 60, 34:41 Cole Stinson, 6, Gorham, 35:00 Nick Stinson, 47, Gorham, 35:09 Grace Murley, 12, 35:11 Jane Hadlock, 65, Lovell, 35:26 Elizabeth Corcoran, 42, Medford, MA, 35:33 Lori Candelora, 33, 35:46 Cynthia Lopez, 34, Methuen, MA, 35:56 Tina Murley, 46, Natick, MA, 36:01 Catharyn Gildesgame, 60, Arlington, MA, 36:16 Gretchen Loeffler, 61, Albany, NH, 36:43 Shawna Silke, 14, Bridgton, 37:06 Tammy Anderson, 50, Harrison, 37:12 Savannah Silke, 16, Bridgton, 37:21 Debbie Howe, 71, Waterford, 37:33 Steve Myers, 68, Wantagh, NY, 38:32 Michael Brooks, 71, Lewiston, 40:51 Judy Coyle, 71, Leonia, NJ, 42:43 Harvey Cronin, 8, Roslindale, MA, 44:02 Jessica Cronin, 41, Roslindale, MA, 44:03 Dianne Morse-Leonard, 59, Waterford, 44:30 Maureen Lopez, 56, Methuen, MA, 46:13 Carmen Gentile, 77, Lovell, 46:13

AGE DIVISION TOP 3

Male, Ages 1-19: 1. Christian Bedell of Center Lovell, 2. Josh Rose of Lovell, 3. Ian St. John of Naples.

Female, Ages 1-19: 1. Emily Carty of Sweden, 2. Amelia Bommer of Houston, Texas, 3. Alyssa Bommer of Houston, Texas.

Male, Ages 20-29: 1. Silas Eastman of Chatham, N.H., 2. Terrence Murphy of North Yarmouth, 3. TJ Rose of Lovell.

Female, Ages 20-29: 1. Ellen Bacchiocchi of Lovell, 2. Jessica Morris, 3. Alison Berry of Auburn.

Male, Ages 30-39: 1. Curtis Moore of Gorham, N.H., 2. Tony Myatt, 3. Greg Neveu.

Female, Ages 30-39: 1. Crystal Drew of Center Lovell, 2. Stephanie Lynch of Stow, Mass., 3. Bridgette Fuller.

Male, Ages 40-49: 1. Brendan Donohoe of Portland, 2. Jim Carty of Sweden, 3. Leo Scheidl.

Female, Ages 40-49: 1. Terry Ballou of Center Conway, N.H., 2. Mary Warner of Milton, Mass., 3. Sandra Iacozili.

Male, Ages 50-59: 1. Andrew Black of Sweden, 2. Arno Bommer of Houston, Texas, 3. Alan Sparn of Madison, Conn.

Female, Ages 50-59: 1. Christine Carlstrom of Boxford, Mass., 2. Pattie Street of Lovell, 3. Sally Morris of Lovell.

Male, Ages 60-69: 1. Charlie Tillett of Wayland, Mass., 2. Jim Plunkett of Boxford, Mass., 3. Stephen Jacobs of Greene.

Female, Ages 60-69: 1. Debbie Taylor of Sweden, 2. Mary Willenbrook, 3. Jane Hadlock of Lovell.

Male, Ages 70-99: 1. Andrew Coyle of Leonia, N.J., 2. Walter Stinson of Windham, 3. John Huffman of Waterford.

Female, Ages 70-99: 1. Debbie Howe of Waterford, 2. Judy Coyle of Leonia, N.J.