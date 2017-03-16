March 16th, 2017

Earlyne Proctor, 90, of Bridgton, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Bridgton Health and Residential Care Center in Bridgton.

Born Sept. 20, 1926, in Hollis, she was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Edith Appleby of Saco, and her late husband of 50 plus years, Royce Proctor of Bridgton eldest son David Proctor of Bridgton; sister Nancy Atkins of West Gardiner; and brother Robert Appleby of Fla.

Earlyne and Royce attended Baxter School for the Deaf, Maine and were members of the Lewiston Maine Deaf Club. She was a busy homemaker living in Bridgton, who worked for and retired from Sebago Moccasin after many years of service. Family and friends were Earlyne’s passion and delight and she loved being taken on long car rides since she didn’t drive. The biggest smile and best hug awaited anyone who knew her. “Though she be but little, she is fierce” is a quote from Shakespeare that best describes what everyone knew when they were on the receiving end of her pointer finger.

Accepting Christ as her Savior with Bridgton Alliance Church in Bridgton, Earlyne served as a faithful member who truly loved the Lord. She spent many special evenings at her home, teaching sign language to church members.

Survivors include her two sons, Dana (Terry) Proctor of Bridgton, and Jon (Sue) Proctor of Harrison; brother William Appleby of Fla.; six grandchildren; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.

At Earlyne’s request, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family members in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240, or to the Bridgton Alliance Church, 368 Harrison Road, Bridgton, ME 04009.

Her grateful family wishes to thank all the wonderful people who cared for her at Bridgton Health and Residential Care Center, Tammy, Nikki and Helen from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Lewiston, and the Bridgton Alliance Church congregation.

Dolby Funeral Home in Windham handled all of the funeral arrangements.