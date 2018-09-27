September 27th, 2018

SWEDEN — Earl G. Buker, 96, of Sweden, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

A son of the late Ethel (King) and Charles Buker, he was a native of the Bukerville section of Braintree, Mass. and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was in the D-Day invasion of southern France.

A master electrician by trade, he worked at Bethlehem Steel and also taught at Quincy Vo-Tech. Earl was the house electrician at Boston Symphony Hall and set up acoustics at Deertrees Theatre in Harrison.

He resided in Brockton for many years. Since 1967, he enjoyed summers in Sweden, and upon retirement in 1988, winters in Ft. Myers, Fla. He was a hunter, cross-country and European traveler and followed the stock market.

Earl was the husband of the late Jeanne E. (O’Leary) Buker; beloved father of Steven Buker of Bridgton, Jeannine White of Wells, Dana Michael Buker of Georgia, Katherine Whipple of Georgia, John Buker of Massachusetts, Ann-Marie Buker of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and Sharon Buker Tully of Massachusetts; brother of Viola Cobb of Georgia and the late Lloyd Buker; grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 21; and an uncle of many.

All are welcome to calling hours on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main Street, Brockton, Mass. and his funeral Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton and burial at Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Maine Veterans’ Homes, 460 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME 04330 or https://mainevets.org/locations/scarboroughdonations/

