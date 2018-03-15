Due to storm, second Hotel Bridgton Q&A planned

March 15th, 2018

Despite Tuesday’s storm, Main Eco Home owner Justin McIver held the scheduled Hotel Bridgton Q&A.

“A big thanks to those who ventured out in Tuesday’s storm to come to our Q&A session: we really appreciate your interest!” McIver said. “For those who could not make it on account of the storm or any other reason, we will be hosting another Q&A at our office at 175 Portland Road this coming Tuesday, March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., as we want to ensure that everyone who has questions about the Hotel Bridgton project has a chance to come in and ask us in person.”

Refreshments will be served.

McIver is proposing to construct a 68-guestroom hotel at the former Saunders Mill site, which borders both Bacon and Kennard Streets in Bridgton. The facility, which would be constructed in two phases, would also include a fitness center, indoor pool and banquet hall to accommodate about 200 people. The Bridgton Planning Board ruled the initial application “incomplete,” and will wait for the developers to supply missing information before placing the proposal on an agenda for consideration.