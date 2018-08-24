Dr. Scott I. Kavanaugh, 49

August 24th, 2018

Dr. Scott Ira Kavanaugh, 49, passed away in Denver, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Scott grew up in North Bridgton and attended Bridgton schools through high school. He was an amazing man. He was generous, kind, compassionate and a real “Renaissance Man.” He performed brilliantly in so many fields. He worked diligently to achieve his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of New Hampshire in 2009. After a move to Colorado, he worked as a post-doctoral research associate. He was a comparative endocrinologist. His specialty was examining the interplay between neurologic growth factors and the hypothalamus. More recently, he served as the University of Colorado at Boulder Radiation Safety Specialist. His mother, Dot, called him the “Flannel Doctor” because even though he reached that illustrious height, he was always seen wearing his Maine flannel. In addition to his Ph.D. and research work at the University of Boulder, he was a teacher, an advisor, an accomplished chef, an avid gardener, and a brewer of amazing variety of beers, among many other things. What he did, he did well.

Above and beyond all this, he was a wonderful son to his mother Dot; a beloved brother to Dawn; exceptional nephew and cousin to many; a steadfast friend; and a devoted partner to his beloved Faye. He never had a problem saying, “I love you.”

His mother, Dot, would like to express appreciation to those who reached out to offer solace after her son Scott’s passing. He will be missed by so many people,

His funeral service was held in North Tonawanda, N.Y., where he is buried next to his father, “Butch” Kavanaugh, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

There was a “Celebration of Life” in his honor at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Popovic, his aunt and uncle.