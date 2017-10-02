Douglass, Sargent rumble over Yarmouth, Lakers roll 39-14

October 2nd, 2017

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

“Who is faster?” is an argument Andrew Douglass and Brandon Sargent engage in from time to time.

Brandon believes he is now one up on his teammate.

Just a sophomore, Sargent got a big block on the outside by wide receiver Eric Milton and gave Yarmouth defensive back Jacob Gautreau a solid shot with his shoulder pad, barely keeping his feet inbounds, racing for a 96-yard touchdown with 4:54 left in the game.

“It was all adrenaline,” Sargent said.

LR head coach Brian Jahna felt the long run was indicative of the work his players turn in all week.

“It’s pretty phenomenal to have that burst left after playing the entire game. As soon as he had an opening, he was gone,” he said. “As a team, that’s how we practice. We work at a fast tempo. They are used to going full speed no matter how tired you are and how late in the game it is.”

On Milton’s block that opened up the field to Sargent, Coach Jahna said, “We emphasize a lot about blocks down the field by our receivers, and being selfless guys, they want to make that big block for their teammates, which allows our backs to get to that second level and give them a shot at breaking one.”

Douglass, a senior, blasted off left tackle behind blocks from Noah Neal and Colby Chaplin and rumbled 64 yards before being caught from behind by Clipper defensive back Noah Eckersley-Ray inside the Y-5 yard line.

Bottom line, it was a huge night for the burly Laker running backs. Sargent rushed for 205 yards on just nine carries and scored three touchdowns, while Douglass gained 201 yards on 27 carries and scored twice as Lake Region pounded Yarmouth 39-14 at Art Kilborn Athletic Complex Friday night.

It was the Lakers’ third straight win, which has them in the seventh spot in the Class C South Heals (the top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs).

The Lakers dominated the line of scrimmage, rushing for 418 yards while allowing the Clippers a mere 81 yards on 31 carries (2.6 yards per carry). Yarmouth (0-4) was held without a first down until 2:12 left in the third quarter.

The game plan was obvious as the Lakers gave the Clippers a steady dose of Andrew Douglass on the first drive. Five straight carries by Douglass moved the ball close to midfield. Then, Sargent took advantage of a big hole over the left side, and sprinted 49 yards for a TD. Paul Walker booted the extra point.

With the LR defense forcing a second 3-and-out for the Clippers, Douglass quickly had his club in the red zone with his 64-yard scamper. Two plays later, Sargent bulled across the goal line from three yards out. Walker added the extra point, and LR was out quickly, 14-0 with 1:56 left in the first quarter.

They weren’t finished.

Again, Yarmouth ran just three offensive plays with Hunter McDaniel and Mark Mayo combining for stops of minus 2 and 4 yards.

A poor punt gave the Lakers great field position with 26.9 seconds left in the quarter. With the Clippers expecting run and crowding the line of scrimmage, LR quarterback Derek Mondville rolled right a couple of steps and unloaded a perfect ball to receiver True Meyers, who never broke stride and zipped 58 yards for the team’s third TD of the quarter.

“The more Derek throws the ball, the better feel he has for what type of pass needs to be made. Hopefully, we can get him more opportunities to throw,” Coach Jahna said. “The big strike is good, but also it forces the defense to play truer.”

Yarmouth’s Liam Sullivan blocked the extra point try.

“This is still new territory for us. We’re not used to having a lead and working with a lead. It’s very easy to lose your focus and composure. It did happen at the end of the first half with a fumble and penalties,” Coach Jahna said. “It’s the next step in the learning process, being focused for all four quarters. We talk about it all week. We’re getting better.”

The Clippers had a golden chance to steal LR’s momentum when a handoff was fumbled and Jack Ricciardi recovered at the LR-29.

Like their previous two shutouts, the Lakers rose their defensive level of play, and stuffed the Clippers on four plays. Linebacker Ethan McMurray set the tone when he blitzed into the Clipper backfield and dumped Ben Gleason for a three-yard loss. McDaniel limited the Clippers to just five yards on a quick pass to the sideline, and lineman Zack Clark kept a counter-play to just three yards. On fourth down, lineman Mark Mayo made the Clippers pay for a collision between quarterback and running back, resulting in a one-yard loss.

Energy from the defense’s play carried over to the offense as the Lakers steadily moved the ball up the field as Sargent gained 21, and Mondville kept the drive alive by gaining a tough yard on fourth down. Sargent again showed good burst off tackle, gaining 21 yards. He fought to reach pay dirt, but had the ball stripped out of his hands inside the Y-5. The Clips recovered at the one-yard line.

McDaniels continued to make big plays for the LR defense, knocking Ricciardi for a four-yard loss, forcing a punt with 42.3 seconds. LR took a couple of shots to the end zone, but Mondville overthrew McDaniels twice.

More of the same

If something is working, stick with it.

Pounding the rock continued to be the game plan to start the second half.

Two possessions. Sixteen rushes. Two touchdowns. Lakers up 33-0 with just 2:39 left in the third quarter.

“We didn’t make a whole lot of adjustments at halftime, but we did talk about being focused,” Coach Jahna said. “It’s exciting to coach them because we talk about certain things and they go out onto the field and do them.”

The first drive opened with Douglass ripping off 31 yards. He had carries of 13 and 16, finishing the drive with a 4-yard TD.

Drive 2 started in Yarmouth territory with Douglass logging the big run of 14 yards before finishing the drive with a 3-yard TD. Again, Mondville picked up critical yards on a fourth down play to keep the Lakers in business.

With the Lakers looking to give their second defensive unit some varsity prime time play in front of the home crowd, Yarmouth drove 60 yards on 10 plays with Eckersley-Ray scoring on a keeper to the left for a touchdown with 10:42 left in the game.

The Lakers seemingly hoped to catch the Clipper defense thinking run over pass. After Douglass picked up 10 yards, LR went to the air. Meyers and Eckersley-Ray leaped for the high toss, and the Clipper won the battle.

Yarmouth found some success throwing the ball, completing four passes to move the ball inside the LR-10.

Again, the LR first-team D became stout. On third down and needing just a yard, Sargent thumped Eckersley-Ray for a two-yard loss.

Back at the LR-5, Eckersley-Ray rolled out and was sacked again by Sargent with 6:06 left.

Number 56 wasn’t done. He had the LR stands rocking when he broke free for the 96-yard bolt.

Yarmouth closed out the scoring with 2:04 left when Eckersley-Ray connected with Ricciardi for a 13-yard TD.

Up next: The Lakers (3-1) host Waterville (2-2) of Class C North this Friday at 7 p.m. The Panthers won their first two contests — 21-7 over Mt. Blue and 14-0 over Medomak Valley — but then lost its next two — 57-10 to Winslow and 32-13 last week to John Bapst.

How does one prepare for an opponent for the very first time? Lots of film study.

“They look pretty strong, athletic. They’re going to come here and play physical football, that we know. It’s going to be an interesting match-up,” Coach Jahna said.