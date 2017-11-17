Doris E. Stickney, 100

November 17th, 2017

Doris “Dot” Elizabeth Stickney, née Tainter, passed away in Orange Park, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. She was 100 years old.

Dot was born in Brooklyn, Maine, and later lived in Portland, Bridgton and Fort Meade and Orange Park, Fla. For many years, Dot taught first grade children in the Bridgton school system, and also ran the Sandy Creek Market in Bridgton. After snowbirding from Bridgton to Florida for several years, Dot and Paul retired to Fort Meade, and were active members of the Fort Meade Baptist Church.

For the last eight years of her life, Dot lived at The Life Care Center of Orange Park, where she passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her remains have been interred at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, Mass. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Dot is survived by her stepdaughters, Jane E. Kirch of Orange Park, Fla. and Diane R. Townsend of Indian Land, S.C.; her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Dunphy; her second husband, Paul L. Stickney, who passed away in 2007; and a brother and two sisters.