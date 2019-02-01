Donor keeps the Kettle full

February 1st, 2019

Hot Stove talk usually refers to free agent signings in Major League Baseball, but not right now at the Bridgton Community Center (BCC).

The hot talk is about a major gift to the Community Kettle dinner and senior lunch programs.

The BCC Board of Directors announced that an anonymous gift of $5,000 has been received from an area resident. This contribution is to be dedicated to supporting the meals programs sponsored by the Community Center, which include the weekly senior lunch held each Wednesday and the bi-monthly Community Kettle dinners.

According to the Center’s president Al Glover, “It’s pretty emotional to get a gift of this size and think of how beneficial it can be for our organization and the Bridgton Community as a whole. The board is firm in its belief that leadership by all boards, past and present, as well as our executive leadership and dedicated group of volunteers have inspired this generosity and we are humbled by it.”

The Community Center prepares approximately 2,600 senior meals each year and another 240 Community Kettle dinners that are co-sponsored by businesses and organizations within the community.

With great anticipation, the board looks forward to experiencing the impact this gift will have on the meals program.

“This is wonderful news for our organization. We are ever so thankful to receive this gift and offer our heartfelt appreciation for the support Community Center receives in our community,” BCC Executive Director Carmen Lone said.