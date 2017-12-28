Dog gone, no Musher’s Bowl in 2018

December 28th, 2017

The sound of dog teams howling as they race across groomed trails at Five Fields Farm in South Bridgton will not be heard in 2018.

The Down East Musher’s Bowl Inc. has announced that the annual Musher’s Bowl Dog Sled Races has been canceled.

“In order to hold a race a lot of man hours are needed. The trails have to be mowed, cleared of brush and downed trees, and once snow falls the trails are groomed. This course needs more snow than most because of how technical it is,” according to the group’s press release. “The equipment that is used to take care of the course is getting tired…At the beginning of the race season, mushers cannot be counted on to show up for the race. Sometimes, this race is the first time mushers are using sleds for the snow season.”

The Down East Musher’s Bowl Inc. and the Down East Sled Dog Club made the decision not to hold the dog sled races in 2018.

If race fans would like to attend a dog sled event, they can visit Sunset Ridge in Westbrook on Feb. 11, 2018 or the Farmington Dog Sled race on Feb. 17-18, 2018.

For more information about these events please visit the Down East Sled Dog Club website at www.DESDC.org