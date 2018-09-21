September 21st, 2018

LEWISTON — Dianne A. Bigonski, 68, of Bridgton, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1950, in New Gloucester, a daughter of Arthur P. and Lucy A. (Small) Brown.

On May 31, 1996, she married Stephen Bigonski.

Dianne worked for nearly 30 years at Sebago Moc in Bridgton, and made many good friends over the years there, as well as with her involvement in the Naples American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a wonderful talent in the kitchen, particularly as a baker. She also enjoyed quilting, picking berries, playing dice, cheering on her beloved Patriots, keeping up with family and friends on social media, and especially the company of her grandchildren.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Stephen of Bridgton; two children, Anna Proctor of Lisbon and Vincent Levesque of Bridgton; three stepdaughters, Eleanor Bigonski of Bridgton, and Andrea and Chantelle Bigonski, both of Windham; six grandchildren, Cameron, Brandon, Austin, Vincent Jr., Bailey and Trenton; siblings, Madelyn Eastman of Fryeburg and Joseph Brown of Greene. She was predeceased by a brother, David Brown.

A time of memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 21, at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Sat., Sept. 22, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at the North Bridgton Cemetery. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com