Devin J. Suau, 6

November 3rd, 2017

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — On Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in his home in Framingham, Mass., and surrounded by his loving brothers, his mother and his father, 6-year-old Devin James Suau lost his battle against DIPG, passing into the loving arms of his grandmother and other family members who predeceased him.

There are many ways to define a superhero. Most would say a superhero needs to have extraordinary or even superhuman powers, that a superhero needs to have courage, bravery and strength in the face of adversity and danger, and that a superhero must stand for something righteous and fight for something bigger than himself. Devin Suau was all of those things and more. Through his courage and strength, he led us to believe that each day is a blessing and an opportunity to create lasting memories. He taught us to cherish what you love, to live for each moment, and to be grateful for it all. Never once did he complain or question as to why it was he who was afflicted with this horrible disease.

From the day he entered this world on Oct. 27, 2010, it was clear that Devin would be a symbol for hope and happiness, lighting up the lives of all those around him. Simply put, Devin was magical. A hilarious, quick-witted, kind and gregarious little boy. He would walk into any room and light it up with smiles, laughter and joy all around. It was impossible to know Devin and not feel warmth in your heart. Even when first faced with the seemingly insurmountable challenge of pediatric brain cancer that changed the course of his young life, he stood toe-to-toe, fearless and confident that he would be the face of change. And, oh how he was. Through #WhyNotDevin, the DIPG awareness movement that reached around the globe, he remains the face of hope for all of us.

In just nine months, he touched tens of thousands of lives worldwide and shined a lot on a terribly underfunded and virtually unknown cancer. Because of Devin, we are 10 years close to finding a cure for DIPG. We will continue to shine a bright light on this cancer in hopes that his fight will be one of the last. Devin loved our police officers, our firefighters, our protectors, our superheroes, and especially the Green Lantern, which is fitting, because Devin was our superhero. Now he protects us all. We were looking for a miracle and there he was.

Devin is survived by his parents, James Suau of Floral Park, N.Y., and Christine Suau of Harrison, Maine; his beloved brothers Colin, Owen and Brenden of Framingham, Mass; his maternal grandparents, Alex and Beverley Soutter of Harrison, Maine; his paternal grandparents Tony and Kate Suau of Floral Park, N.Y.; his maternal step-grandparents, Wayne and Laurie Allen of Bridgton, Maine; his aunts and uncles David Soutter and Justin Cremins of Boston, Mass., Ryan and Lisa Soutter of Eric, Colo.; Jaime and Greg White of San Antonio, Tex., Ryan Kosiba of San Antonio, Tex., Tony and Lisa Suau of Garden City, N.Y., Amy and Mark Biggin of Merrick, N.Y.; and an incredibly wonderful number of cousins and other relatives who loved Devin deeply, and friends who have joined Devin's fight to cure DIPG.

Devin was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Mary Therese Allen of Bridgton, Maine.

Visiting hours were held Monday, Oct. 23, for all who wished to say goodbye to our superhero at St. Anselm Church, 100 Landham Rd., in Sudbury, Mass. There was a funeral Mass for family and friends celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 24, also at St. Anselm Church. Father Tom Kopp presided over the celebration. Burial followed in Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham.

If you wish to pay forward the kindness and love that embodied Devin, tell someone you love them and be grateful for their love in return; and, if you can make a donation, please send it to #WhyNotDevin, PO Box 755, Framington, MA 01701. All donations will serve as the initial funding for Devin's own foundation, which will be dedicated to shining a light on DIPG, finding its cure, and ending its devastation once and for all.