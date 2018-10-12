David R. Hutchins, 63

October 12th, 2018

SEBAGO — David R. “Hutch” Hutchins, 63, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 3, 1955, the son of Lionel and Beverly (Davis) Hutchins. He attended Lake Region High School, graduating in 1973.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy serving four tours from 1973 to his honorable discharge in 1976.

He was a master meat cutter by trade and worked for Shaw’s Supermarkets for several years before opening his own business, D and L Variety, with his wife Lisa in Sebago. He later opened a second business, Dave Hutchins and Daughters Meat Market, where he also processed many deer with the help of Scott Douglas, who was like a son to him.

David was an avid hunter and rifle enthusiast. Opening day of hunting season was like Christmas morning to him. He was proud to be passing down his hunting traditions to his grandson Gabe and his friend Matthew. He communicated his love of hunting and the outdoors through his weekly articles in the Lake Region Weekly.

He loved to cook for the masses. Whether it be Sunday family dinners or cooking for the senior luncheons at the Church of the Nazarene. He also delivered meals to many house-bound members of the community. He enjoyed making his famous breakfast sandwiches for the neighbors on Christmas morning.

Dave enjoyed hosting “Freaky Fridays” at his camp on the Northwest River. Many stories were told with friends around the campfire.

Dave was a devoted husband and father to his wife Lisa and daughters, Heather, Nicole and Ashley.

He was predeceased by his father, Lionel; his mother, Beverly; two brothers, Dennis and Raymond; an infant daughter, Heidi Lee; and a grandson.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa Hutchins; three daughters, Heather Durgin of Gorham, Nicole Shrier of Denmark and Ashley Holland of Baldwin; his sister, Annette Stevens of Gorham; his aunt; three grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial visiting hours will be on Friday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple Street, Cornish. Burial with Naval Military Honors will be on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. at the New Sebago Cemetery on Hancock Pond Road in Sebago. A celebration of life will follow at 10 a.m. at the Old Sebago Town Hall on Route 107.

