May 25th, 2018

WINDHAM — Daryl M. Stevens, 63, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

He was born Dec. 30, 1954, in New London, Conn., the son of Merritt and Theresa (Pendleton) Stevens. Daryl grew up in Hollis and attended local schools. He enjoyed a career as a truck driver for over 35 years, traveling the country. Daryl loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He also had a passion for music and playing the drums. He will be remembered as a resourceful loving man who could fix anything.

Daryl was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Linda (Ingalls) Stevens; children, James Stevens of Windham, Chad Stevens of Fryeburg, Kris Berg of Gorham, Becki Webster of Standish, Aaron Berg of Standish, and Missi Charles of Buxton; siblings, Mark Stevens of Kennebunk, Laura Stevens of Westbrook and Robyn Flint of Standish; grandchildren, a great-grandson, a niece and a nephew.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A celebration of life will follow at the Webster’s, 500 River Road, Standish. To express condolences or to participate in Daryl’s online tribute please visit: www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com