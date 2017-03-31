March 31st, 2017

WINDHAM — Dana W. Jackson, 84, died at the Gorham House on Monday, March 20, 2017.

He was born Aug. 19, 1932, the son of Winthrop and Mary (Watson) Jackson.

He grew up in Falmouth, graduating from Falmouth High School. He began his career working for S.D. Warren in Westbrook in 1954, where he met his future wife, Patricia Allen. They were married on April 20, 1957. Together, they made their home in Westbrook then Windham, raising their six children: Robert, Leanne, Deborah, Dana, Sandra, and Laurel.

Dana was a hardworking man who took pride in providing for his family. He retired in 1994, after 40 years of employment at the mill.

Dana was always up for a good bite to eat, particularly road trips to Flo’s Hot Dogs with his longtime friend, Bobby Ferron. Bobby and Dana were best friends and enjoyed hunting together, whether it be for deer, turkey, birds or whatever they could shoot. Through thick and thin, they had each other's backs throughout their friendship.

He also looked forward to lobster feeds at family reunions with his brothers, Robert and Stuart, and appreciated visits from them while at the Gorham House.

Although a man of few words, Dana was well-respected by all who knew him; he found peace in nature and thoroughly enjoyed all the Maine outdoors had to offer. Some of his favorite pastimes include adventures with his childhood friend and neighbor, Dave Walker, on hunting and fishing trips; boating; ice skating; camping trips; and family bike rides, especially on the Mountain Division Trail in Windham. Dana continued to be active in his later years, even climbing Mt. Katahdin with family at the age of 60.

Dana will be remembered as a fair and honest person whose kind heart and integrity will be treasured by his family for years to come.

He is survived by his children, Robert A. Jefferds of Sweden, Leanne Robertson of Limerick, Deborah Boisvert of Windham, Dana Jackson of Westbrook, Sandra Curtis of Casco, and Laurel Siulinski of Westbrook; siblings, Stuart Jackson of Standish and Robert Jackson of Haverhill, Mass.; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Jackson, on Sept. 20, 2011.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham. To express condolences or participate in Dana’s online tribute, please visit: www.dolbyfuneralchapels.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Dana’s name be made to: Maine Audubon Society, Development Office Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, ME 04105, or Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, P.O. Box 1231, Gray, ME 04039.