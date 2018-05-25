Dallas Morris, 79

May 25th, 2018

FRYEBURG — Dallas Rose Kelly Morris, 79, of Fryeburg left this earthly world to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Monday, May 14, 2018.

She was one of 13 children born to the late Leonard Hilton Kelly and Doris Hughes Kelly on March 8, 1939 in her beloved town of Allagash. She graduated from Fort Kent High School and soon after met and married the late Dale Arthur Morris, the love of her life.

Their love of this beautiful state of Maine took them from the rolling hills and rivers of the north, to the majestic western mountains, to the coastal waters and their life’s journey passed on that love to their nine children. She shared her love of God and His word with others hosting Bible studies in her homes, organizing and helping with vacation Bible schools for children, teaching Sunday school, cooking at Aroostook Bible Camp, was an active member of several churches and a mentor to many. Throughout the years, there are those who were surprised to have the gift of a Bible handed to them or sent through the mail. She loved her beautiful homes, welcomed all who entered and remembered always to be thankful to the One who provided them. One of our fondest memories is finding her in her rocking chair, Bible open and head bowed in prayer in the early morning hour as the sun began to rise. She loved to travel and especially loved her trips to Michigan. Her cooking was legendary with lots of surprising ingredients and sometimes after finding out what was in the delicious muffin or stew, you weren’t quite sure if you were happy or sorry you asked. A wonderful wife and caregiver to her husband during his illnesses, she set the example for us children to provide and lovingly care for her at home throughout her time of need.

She is survived by her children, Twyla Watson, Hallie Humphrey, Lyle, Leonard, Kelly Kiester and Robbie, Hale Bennett, Marla and Myah; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings Hilton, Norma, Alma, Buford, Kay, Jason, Janice, Lena, Anne and Scott and their spouses, children and grandchildren.

She is predeceased by infant brother, Leighton and sister Ellen; her son, Donn David.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Congregational Church in St. Francis, Maine on June 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Wood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org

Donations in her memory for Bibles may be made payable to: The Gideons International and sent to Waterville Camp of Gideons, PO Box 2086, Waterville, ME 04903-2086 or to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give