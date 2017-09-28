Dale J. McBurnie, 77

September 28th, 2017

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Dale John McBurnie, 77, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Denmark, Maine, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at home.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of 54 years; and their three children, Rhonda Frisch (Mark), Allison Williams (Jim) and Brian McBurnie (Joan). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Brittany and Max Frisch; James and Victoria Williams; and Jackson McBurnie; and three great-grandchildren, Leilani, Kai and Lily. Dale had three brothers: Robert, Keith, and David McBurnie.

Born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, Dale attended Aroostook County public schools and graduated from Burdett College in Boston, Mass. Dale enjoyed a long and successful career as a businessman. He began his career in management with Agway, but soon bought and developed McBurnie Oil and Country Gas in Denmark, a business he operated with his wife, Sandra, for 33 years.

On retiring, they moved to Punta Gorda and became permanent Florida residents.

A lifelong advocate of the state of Maine, Dale was a member of the Denmark Lions Club, serving as the King Lion, and he served on the Denmark School Board and held other important positions in the community.

Dale's life was one of celebration! He enjoyed life and especially enjoyed sharing the pleasures of life with others. He and his wife Sandra regularly hosted gatherings of friends for cards, board games, dinners, or to watch the Patriots. He loved boating and he loved golf. He created and hosted the Punta Gorda Open, a spring golf tournament that annually drew players and friends from several states. Dale was also famous for the Dale McBurnie rules of golf, which allowed for an extra shot on the first hole of the day, included a mulligan on each nine, and featured a very lenient perspective on gimmies.

Dale was very proud of his home state. He thought Maine produced the best russet potatoes, the tastiest clams and mussels, and the richest lobsters available anywhere. But no matter his views on such subjects, he was a compassionate and kind man to those who needed help. He will be missed by his family and his many friends. He was a good man.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held in Denmark, at the Denmark Municipal Building on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. An additional Celebration of Life will be held in Punta Gorda, at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Denmark Lions Club, PO Box 868, Denmark, ME 04022.