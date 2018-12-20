Crooked River project pitched as ‘budget neutral’

December 20th, 2018

Selling million-dollar projects can be difficult because taxpayers already feel stretched to the limit and bristle at the thought of paying more.

Al Smith has experienced this scenario numerous times in his 14 years as superintendent of schools.

The proposed Crooked River project is different. With SAD 61set to retire two existing debts — $204,000 yearly for the Lake Region Middle School renovation in 2019–20, and $336,000 for the Stevens Brook renovation in 2021 — and elimination of existing portables ($108,000), the cost of renovating and building additions to Crooked River School would be nearly a wash — or as school officials refer, “budget neutral.”

That was part of the message Bridgton’s School Board directors Karla Swanson-Murphy and Deb Albert told selectmen Tuesday night.

With Smith and Finance Director Sherrie Small in the audience, the two directors gave an overview of the project, identified existing problems occurring at Songo Locks School, and pointed out how SAD 61 could take on the $8,975,000 project without pushing taxpayers to ante up.

This is the school district’s third attempt at a Crooked River “redesign,” which would house Grades 3, 4 and 5 — thus alleviating overcrowding and future space issues at Songo Locks School.

“Half of the Songo Locks students are in tight, portable classrooms,” said Swanson-Murphy in her opening. “Doing nothing is no longer an option.”

Use of portable space costs SAD 61 over $100,000 per year, and units are eclipsing their expected lifespan.

There is also a safety concern. Grade 5 students are taught in a portable (referred to as “Fifth Avenue”) that is not connected to the main facility.

“While teachers do a great job creating a sense of home, the sense of community is reduced because these students are not in the main building. And, there are safety concerns (in cases of lockdown),” Swanson-Murphy noted. “Learning is tough in tight spaces.”

Because of spacing, the school runs five lunch periods, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m. Dismissal begins at 3 p.m.

“Learning time is reduced because of transition time needed to accommodate tight quarters,” she added. “And, the more kids you have in the halls creates more behavioral problems.”

With project costs rising due to tariffs and labor, SAD 61 officials reworked the proposal, eliminating some items but maintaining class sizes. Swanson-Murphy likes the “pod” design for each grade level, which will be part of the addition. In place of an auditorium (and to save money), a bumpout off the existing gym would provide the school a stage area.

As for financing, SAD 61 would seek a 20-year bond. If $1,000,000 is taken from capital reserve to reduce the overall cost, taxpayers would be looking at about a $27 increase for each $100,000 in property valuation — or about $2 per month.

Thus, the projected cost would be $660,000 per year, beginning in 2021–22, once work is completed. SAD 61 erases $648,000 from its debt by that point.

“I don’t want to sugar coat it,” noted Swanson-Murphy that elimination of existing debt and not taking on the Crooked River project would result in a tax decrease. However, SAD 61 will still be faced with space issues, including where to put Pre-K and mandated special service programs.

One question posed at a Naples meeting was why can’t SAD 61 simply open Crooked River, as is, for elementary education since that was the purpose of the building when it was built.

“A couple of years ago, Headstart was looking for space, and seeing it as a chance for the district to gain some revenue, we looked into it,” Superintendent Smith said. “It (Crooked River) was evaluated and it didn’t pass code.”

Selectmen asked a few questions including where would SAD 61 place Special Services and Adult Ed, which currently use Crooked River, as well as what enrollment projections look like down the road and whether expansion will be needed at other schools?

The “White House” at the high school would house special services, while adult ed courses would be taught in the high school.

“We are growing to a point that we will look at the middle school. The high school has capacity, but that renovation project has not been completed,” Smith added. “In 10 to 15 years, we will need to look at them.”

Smith believes a Crooked River redesign and addition would address the district’s needs for the next 30 to 40 years versus if SAD 61 stands pat, a band-aid approach will not solve all problems.

Residents will decide whether to move on the proposal at a referendum vote set for March 12. School officials plan to meet with area groups and organizations, and informational sessions have been scheduled (see sidebar).