Conrad M. Hall, 81

September 27th, 2018

CASCO — Conrad Myron Hall, 81, died peacefully at his home in Casco on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

He was born in Casco, son of Wilma Libby Hall and Hacker Hall.

He began his education in the one-room schoolhouse next to his home on Quaker Ridge called the Friends School. He graduated from Casco High School and later UMO and New England Institute of Anatomy. He went on to teach high school science and coached several sports, winning two Western Maine Championships and the 1964 State Basketball championship for Casco High School. He spent years coaching youth sports in the community. Later in life, he could always be found in the stands at his grandchildren’s games.

In 1961 he married Nancy DiMatteo and they had two children together, Jeffrey and Jennifer.

He owned and operated C.M. Hall Heating Co. for many years. In 1974 he was a founder of Casco Rescue, serving many years as Chief and EMT over his 41-year rescue career. Conrad had a passion for hunting and fishing, enjoying success most seasons, including three years in the Big Buck Club and traveling to Alaska several times to hunt and fish.

He took great pride in carrying on the legacy of Hacker’s Hill. It was a family-owned property he maintained and kept open to the public for most of his life, and then conveyed over to Loon Echo Land Trust where the tradition continues.

Surviving are his companion Crystal Whitney; his son Jeffrey and his wife Rebecca, their children Alexander Hacker, Nicholas Conrad, Elle Brooke; his daughter Jennifer Heath, her son Zachary Trevor Heath; all of Casco; his sister Margaret Flagg of Naples; his brother Loren and his wife Carol Hall of Casco; and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial was held on Friday, Sept. 21. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Casco Community Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loon Echo Land Trust/Hacker’s Hill, 8 Depot St., Suite 4, Bridgton, ME 04009. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net