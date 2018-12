December 14th, 2018

DELAND, FLA. — Conrad L. Pike, 79, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at hospice care, with his wife.

Conrad grew up in Waterford. He resided in Deland, Fla.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, and afterward spent his working years with trotter horses and having fun. He was deeply loved by all.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Pike; sister Sherily Sanborn; his children, Rebecca, Johnna, Rhoda Su, Steven and Carrie.