Community health needs assessment forum this coming Thursday

October 5th, 2018

Concerned about health care? Attend the Community Health Needs Assessment set for Thursday, Oct. 11.

Public input matters and attendees will have an opportunity to discuss compiled health data and engage with others to formulate plans to address the most pressing health needs in the Lake Region. The forum will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lake Region High School. Please register online at surveymonkey.com/r/CumberlandForums.

Why are Community Health Needs Assessments conducted? Per federal IRS regulations, not-for-profit hospitals are required to conduct community health needs assessments in three-year cycles. Bridgton Hospital’s first cycle was completed in 2015. Progress reports about health improvement actions implemented will also be reviewed as part of this CHNA process. Visit mainechna.org for more information.

The Lakes Region Collective Action Network, LRCAN, serves as a central meeting place where participating community-based partners network and learn from each other and collaborate to improve efficiency at tackling complex community problems through facilitated dialogue and collective action. Members of LRCAN are representative of local municipalities, health and wellness providers, first responders, businesses, schools, churches, advocates and citizens.

LRCAN recognizes the importance of having a hospital and physicians as a vital part of our community and we wish to ensure that these assets remain strong and sustainable to meet the healthcare needs of our community now and into the future. To that end our last several meetings have been focused on healthcare, and engaging stakeholders in identifying opportunities for restoring stability and confidence in Bridgton Hospital and Central Maine Healthcare. Three actions were recommended, they are:

1.) Encourage decision makers and stakeholders to come to the table together to collaborate on developing a shared strategy and tactics to achieve desired shared goals to address community healthcare needs.

2.) Help to communicate information to the public as it is discovered in an unbiased and non-political manner.

3.) Ensure agreed upon shared strategy and tactics are implemented, through regular and transparent communication among stakeholders.

Therefore, LRCAN is actively promoting public attendance at the upcoming local Community Health Forum and plan to continue the conversation at the next Lake Region Collective Action Network meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bridgton Municipal Complex, in the downstairs meeting room.

For more information about LRCAN, contact Jana Richards, Program Coordinator, The Opportunity Alliance jana.richards@opportunityalliance.org or (207) 590-6183.