Community H.E.L.P. closing

January 18th, 2018

Monday was a very sad day at Community H.E.L.P. says director and founder Patti Wininger.

Community H.E.L.P. must vacate the premises on Nulty Street, which has been the store’s location for the past six years, within 90 days.

“In those six years, Community H.E.L.P. has helped over 500 families,” Wininger said.

A nonprofit, Community H.E.L.P. assisted the local community by giving clothing to those who qualify based on HUD income guidelines (low income in Bridgton for a family of four — $58,000). Community H.E.L.P. is funded in part by cash donations, but mostly in goods that are sold in the store.

“Without this store, those in need will no longer have a place to obtain much-needed clothing and household goods,” Wininger added. “We will no longer be able to accept donations, and will be selling everything in the store for half price. We are down, but not out! We plan on using any funds raised from the sale of goods to rent/purchase a new facility. Thank you to all of those in the community who have helped and supported us over the years.”