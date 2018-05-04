Citizens’ group proposes alternative surplus property sale article

May 4th, 2018

When Tom Smith learned from Bridgton selectmen that the citizen’s petition wording would also snare tax-acquired property to be placed out for public bid, he went back to the drawing board.

Smith sent a letter to selectmen requesting that an alternative article be included on the June town meeting warrant.

“The Citizen’s Petition, as written, has the unintentional consequence of forcing tax-acquired property to be subject to same rules as surplus property. To correct this, the people would like the selectmen to consider adding the following alternative warrant to prevent the passing of flawed law and needless expense to the town and its citizens,” the letter states.

The Citizen’s Petition 2018 read, “All town-owned properties to be sold shall be sold by announced auction and shall be advertised in the Bridgton News, the town website and all social media platforms controlled by the town for a minimum of 30 days. The minimum sales price shall be no less than 70 percent of market value. Abutters shall be given written notice.”

The proposed alternate article reads, “To see if the town will vote to authorize the Board of Selectmen to sell town-owned land that the Board of Selectmen has determined to be surplus and to conduct the sale of such land by sealed bid, public auction or through an agent or multiple listing, whichever the Board of Selectmen deems to be in the best interest of the town. Such sales shall be advertised in the Bridgton News, the town website and all social media platforms controlled by the town for a minimum of 30 days. The town will deliver a quit-claim deed to the successful purchaser. The net proceeds of any sale shall be deposited into the town’s general fund.”

Selectmen meet this Tuesday at 5 p.m. — WER