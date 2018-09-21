September 21st, 2018

LEWISTON — Christopher J. Matthews, 59, died unexpectedly with his loving family at his side at Central Maine Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

He was born on April 6, 1959, to Clayton L. and Beverly (Jones) Matthews. Christopher graduated from Edward Little High School in 1977, and received his Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting from the University of Maine in Orono in 1981. He started with Harmon, Jones & Sirois in 1988, became a partner in the early 1990s, and over the years the company name changed to Jones & Matthews.

He married the love of his life, Louise Morin, on July 18, 1987. Chris's family was the most important thing in his life with their well-being at the forefront of everything he did. Chris loved more than anything to spend time with his family, camping and vacationing, watching baseball and football, golfing, and playing card and board games, among other activities.

He is survived by his wife of Poland; his daughter Stephanie Matthews of Turner; his son Kevin Matthews of Poland; his brothers, Clayton L. “Cub” and wife Debra-Ann Matthews of Turner, and Andrew S. and wife Cynthia Matthews of Auburn; his uncle, friend and business partner Bruce and wife Pam Jones, and many extended family members.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Poland Spring Academy, P.O. Box 217, Poland, ME 04274. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris.