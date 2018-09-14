September 14th, 2018

Charlotte C. Prentice, 92, a 50-plus year resident on South High St. in Bridgton, died Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2018, at Bridgton Health Care in Bridgton.

Charlotte was born on June 24, 1926, in McAllen, Texas, a daughter of Charles E. and Katherine (Tillinghast) Prentice. She attended local schools and went on to attend two years of college at the University of Rhode Island.

She was a decades-long member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in Bridgton, as well as the church’s Women’s Fellowship group.

Charlotte enjoyed puzzles, was an avid reader, and was passionate about her daily crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed watching television, especially the soap opera, “Days of Our Lives.”

She is survived by her three children, Brian, Keith and Anita Manchester; a brother, Sheldon Prentice; a sister, Evelyn Stuart; and nieces and nephews.

A service will be held to celebrate Charlotte’s life at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20, at the First Congregational Church, UCC, 33 South High St., Bridgton, ME 04009. Interment will be at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Bridgton. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Gifts may be made in Charlotte’s memory to the church. Online tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com