Charles H. Hicks Sr., 81

April 12th, 2018

Charles H. “Wally” Hicks Sr., 81, of Bridgton, formerly of, Syosset, N.Y., on Long Island, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Bridgton Hospital.

He was born on June 11, 1936, in Huntington, N.Y., son of, Edward G. and Mabel (Leighton) Hicks. Charles attended local schools, graduating from Oyster Bay High School in Long Island, and later from Oswego State Teachers College in 1958 in Oswego, N.Y., where he was a Beta fraternity brother, and met his wife.

Mr. Hicks returned to Long Island after college, marrying Carole Hoffman in Syracuse on April 9, 1960. He worked as an Industrial Arts teacher at Wisdom Lane Junior High School in Leavittown, N.Y., until 1976, when he and his family moved to Bridgton. He joined the West Bridgton Fire Department and worked in the building trade. He went back to teaching at Lake Region High School in 1979. After his teaching career, he worked alongside his son in the construction business at Custom Homes & Remodeling. Wally enjoyed the Maine life — hunting, fishing, yard sales and especially his antique business.

His memory will live on by his wife, Carole Hicks; his son, Charles H. “Chuck” Hicks Jr.; and a granddaughter, Rachel Samantha Hicks of Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, Edward G. Hicks II and his wife, Aloha, of Somers, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Richard True and his wife, Barbara of Pinehurst, N.C.; along with one nephew and seven nieces. He was predeceased by a son, David Raymond Hicks on Jan. 16, 2004.

At Mr. Hicks’ request there will be no services. Gifts may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com