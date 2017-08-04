Chance E. Gallant, 20

August 4th, 2017

SEBAGO — Chance Edward Gallant, 20, died on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

He was born in Portland on Oct. 3, 1996, the son of Dwayne and Melinda (Gillis) Gallant.

Chance was a 2014 graduate of Lake Region High School, where he was one of the first students in the fire science vocational program. He went on to be a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Chance also worked at Poland Springs, where he was considered family. Chance enjoyed being outdoors whether it was fishing, snowmobiling, or at target practice. He was an outgoing individual with a magnetic personality, who would do anything for anyone. He loved his family and friends, and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Chance is survived by his paternal grandmother, Sharon Gallant Parker; maternal grandmother, Martha Gillis; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at the Sebago Town Hall, the Old Potter Academy Gym, 406 Bridgton Road, Sebago. Burial will follow at the Hancock Pond Road Cemetery, Sebago.

Memorial donations in Chance’s honor may be made to the Chance E. Gallant Scholarship Fund, c/o Rick Shepard at Lake Region Vocational Center, 789 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, ME 04055.