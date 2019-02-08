February 8th, 2019

Carlene Rogers

NORWAY — Carlene Rogers, 68, of Oxford passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Stephens Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in Oxford on May 5, 1950, the daughter of Carl and Velma Strout Smith. She attended Oxford schools and earned her GED from Oxford Hills High School. She married Donald E. Rogers on Aug. 7, 1971. Carlene worked at Robinson Manufacturing, Oxford Marketing, Cornwall’s and at Walmart, decorating cakes. Most important, she was a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts and clothes for her children, scrapbooking and making wedding cakes. She loved spending time with her family and her cats. She was a mother, grandmother and friend to so many people that needed her to be.

She is survived by four children, Gary Rogers of Oxford, Kenny Rogers of Poland, Terry Parquette of Greene and Tracy Luscombe of Naples; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, and extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donnie in October of 2018; two children, Tina Tripp Radcliff and Carl Tripp; and two brothers, Timmy Smith and Larry Smith.

At her request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com