Cameron A. Drew

July 5th, 2018

CASCO — Cameron Allen Drew. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, our family experienced a tragedy we could have never imagined. Our sweet angel, baby boy Cameron, went to heaven in his sleep due to S.I.D.S (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

Cameron was born in Bridgton on May 29, 2018, a son of Gary Drew Jr. and Deja Wilcox.

Cameron loved hugs and kisses. He loved listening to his mom sing to him, Daddy's cuddles, and Sissy's playful voices!

Surviving relatives are his mother Deja Wilcox; father Gary Drew Jr. (DJ); sisters, Hailey and Jaelyn Berry, and Sophia Drew; and a brother Leland Drew; grandparents Lavaughn and Jason Peters, Chris Wilcox and his girlfriend Virginia Lorraine, Kristina Aboud Drew, and Gary (Bampa) Drew and his wife Carolyn; extended relatives, Jessica Parker and her boyfriend David Fournier, Katie Wilcox, Aubrey and Carl Vassal, Edward Aboud, Eric Drew, Garrett Drew, Lisa Hamlin, Michael Aboud, Wanda Drew, Ricky Drew, Pam Rich, and great grandmother Debbie Drew and several other relatives. WE LOVE YOU CAMERON!!!

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 5, at Hall Funeral Home in Casco. A private graveside service will be held on Friday.