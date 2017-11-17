C. Elizabeth Sawyer, 96

November 17th, 2017

SEBAGO — C. Elizabeth “Betty” (Paine) Sawyer, 96, of No. Sebago, left this life to go on to a better one in the arms of the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a brief illness.

Betty was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Isabel (Waters) Paine. She was beloved by her family and friends who admired her youthful spirit, unwavering faith, sharp mind and active lifestyle. Her many interests included creating beautiful quilts and braided rugs, growing bountiful gardens, and making many yummy meals and desserts. She created a Nature Club for her grandchildren, which taught them to appreciate the world around them. She was an avid reader and had a deep respect for history and art.

Betty also enjoyed walking with her sister, Dorothy, twice a week at Gilsland Farm in Falmouth. These visits often included a meal together at a favorite restaurant.

Betty was an active member of the Sebago Center Community Church. She loved singing and listening to hymns. She also had close ties to Trinity Methodist Church in Springfield, Mass., where she had grown up with her parents and two sisters. Her family enjoyed summers at their camp “Oriole,” in Sebago, and eventually moved to Maine. Betty later married and moved back to Springfield, where she raised four daughters. In 1976, she returned to her “heart’s home” — Sebago.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy (John) Radebaugh; daughters Sarah (Elliott) Randall, Mary (Mike) Bowe, Carol Sawyer and Helen (Randy) Hawley. She also leaves to honor her memory: seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Isabel Niles and the grandmother of the late Samantha Watson.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m., at the Sebago Center Community Church, 403 Bridgton Road, Sebago.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Betty’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: The Sebago Community Church, P.O. Box 212, Sebago, ME 04029.