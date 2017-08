Buck captures Dole 3 Miler

Dole 3-Miler

Fryeburg, August 5, 2017

OVERALL RESULTS

AGE DIVISION WINNERS

Male, Ages 1-15

Luke Flanders, 13, Easton Center, NH, 20:44

Female, Ages 1-15

Myra McNaughton, 11, Springfield, VT, 26:27

Male, Ages 16-19

No contestants

Female, Ages 16-19

Erica Soya, 17, Shrewsbury, NJ, 24:50

Male, Ages 20-29

Ryan Wockenfus, 28, Kimberly, WI, 19:29

Female, Ages 20-29

Theresa Soya, 23, Shrewsbury, NJ, 25:59

Male, Ages 30-39

Jeffrey Lindy, 38, Brookline, MA, 17:07

Female, Ages 30-39

Marina Wood-McNaughton, 38, Springfield, VT, 28:11

Male, Ages 40-49

Gabriel Flanders, 42, Eaton, NH, 18:09

Female, Ages 40-49

Kelley Hodgman-Burns, 46, Fryeburg, 29:13

Male, Ages 50-59

Raymond Soya, 57, Shrewsbury, NJ, 23:43

Female, Ages 50-59

Kelly Winslow, 50, Casco, 27:54

Male, Ages 60-69

Alan Taylor, 69, Clifton Park, NY, 22:41

Female, Ages 60-69

Susan Yellope, 61, Brockton, MA, 33:07

Male, Ages 70-79

John Huffman, 70, Waterford, 27:05

Female, Ages 70-79

Sally Swenson, 74, Exeter, NH, 30:00

Male, Ages 80-89

George Dole, 86, Bath, 36:15

Female, Ages 80-89

No contestants

Male, Ages 90-99

John Crowe, 90, Sweden, 48:32

Female, Ages 90-99

No contestants