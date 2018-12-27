Bruce E. Dyer, 76

December 27th, 2018

FALMOUTH — Bruce Edward Dyer, 76, died on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

He was the son of the late John F. Dyer Sr. and Esther May (Cushing) Dyer. Bruce was a lifelong resident of Cliff Island until May of 2018 when he was hospitalized and then transferred in to the long-term dementia nursing care at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. He attended Cliff Island School and graduated from Portland High School in 1960.

He started lobstering and fishing as a teen with his father, and retired from the industry in 1986. Soon afterwards, he became a fulltime carpenter; helping to remodel and build homes on Cliff Island.

Bruce was well known for his sense of humor and storytelling. He enjoyed nature, especially birdwatching, identifying butterflies, insects and wildflowers and walking the beaches of Cliff Island while collecting unusual rocks. He also enjoyed clamming with his dad, and later, with his sons.

Bruce was a past weather watcher for WGME and WMTW TV for many years. He kept daily diaries of weather and bird sightings. He also enjoyed metal detecting. Bruce was also an avid Red Sox baseball fan and member of the Maine Audubon Society.

Bruce and his wife, Anna, played a daily game of cribbage for many years.

Bruce is predeceased by his brother, Alfred Dyer; and his sister, Gloria (Dyer) DePalma.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anna (MacVane) Dyer; sons, Dale Dyer and Scott Dyer; two granddaughters; brother, John Jr. of Casco; sisters, Sally (Dyer) Wellsman of Parsonsfield and Delores Dyer of Windham; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, in Portland. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at 10 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. To view Bruce’s guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, if friends or family wish, they may send a donation in Bruce’s name to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, or Chebeague Island Commons, 132 Littlefield Road, Chebeague, ME 04017.