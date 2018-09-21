September 21st, 2018

AUGUSTA — Brooke L. Boyer, 31, and formerly of Bridgton, chose to no longer live with the pain of this world on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

She was born Feb. 4, 1987, in Norway, Maine. She graduated from Poland Spring Academy at the age of 16. She loved animals, the New York Yankees and riding the Zipper at the fair. She was a genuine, kindhearted soul. Brooke was a funny, sweet, and generous person.

She is survived by her mother Nancy Hanscom; her father Dave Hanscom; her sister Nicole Boyer; her aunts, uncles and a nephew.

Visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge road in Casco on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Rd., Fryeburg, ME 04037. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net

She is no longer by our sides but will forever be in our hearts.