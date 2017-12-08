Bridgton working on income survey as part of sewer expansion project

December 8th, 2017

The Town of Bridgton is preparing to expand the capacity and upgrade the existing wastewater collection, treatment and treated effluent infrastructure.

The existing sewer collection system will be expanded throughout the Downtown area and the Portland Road (Route 302) corridor. The project description and report is available to review at the town office. It includes a description of why the town needs this infrastructure project, a discussion of potential technology, the location of current and future infrastructure and the potential users to be served.

The many critical reasons for this project include increasing demand, age and deteriorating condition of the existing infrastructure, impacts to surface water bodies and regulatory violations. The current system requires investment to meet the needs of the Bridgton community and to provide proper treatment of wastewater. The existing pump stations are old and need upgrades to equipment and electrical systems. The project will fix known deficiencies in piping including sags, offset joints and breaks.

Finally, the presence of poor soils in the area has made the use of private septic systems challenging, as they have historically experienced noncompliance. Under this project, private septic systems will not be required for users who connect to the sewer.

Town officials, Woodard & Curran engineers and RCAP Solutions are working together with USDA Rural Development and Maine DEP to identify funding solutions. A household survey will help in understanding the best approach to funding the project, and ensure that we represent all potential residential users’ financial circumstances adequately. Therefore, the town is surveying all potential residential users to have a more accurate determination of household income. This data will be evaluated only to determine if the project qualifies for federal financial assistance, which is based on the median household income of the entire service area. Voluntary and full participation by residents will greatly assist the town in ensuring the projects’ affordability for everyone.

Under the guidance of RCAP Solutions, Derik Goodine will be conducting the survey. This information will be complied by Arthur Astarita, Maine State Lead for RCAP Solutions, the northeast affiliate of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (www.rcapsolutions.org). All information will be held in strict confidence by RCAP Solutions. Filling out the survey will give the respondent the opportunity to win a $50 Food City or Hannaford gift card.