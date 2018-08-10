Bridgton Hospital president & CEO resigns

August 10th, 2018

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

The shakeup of Bridgton Hospital continues.

Bridgton Hospital president and chief executive officer R. David Frum resigned last week. He had served as head of BH since 2010, and was chief administrator at Rumford Hospital since 2011.

Frum’s resignation was effective Aug. 1.

“Central Maine Healthcare is working through the details of the transition right now,” said Kate Carlisle, director of Public Relations and Community Affairs for Central Maine Healthcare. “As we work on the transition process, we’ll be making sure both Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals continue to have dedicated leadership. We’ll keep the community up to date on the transition process.”

When asked if Central Maine Healthcare will look to hire someone to serve the dual role Frum had, or will the organization go in a different direction, Carlisle said, “CMH is committed to ensuring that both hospitals have strong, innovative leadership. It’s especially important, as the healthcare landscape changes, that hospital leadership be tuned to the needs of the communities we serve.”

There is no immediate timeline for a replacement to be selected.

“As the planning process is still new, we can’t estimate a timeline, but we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition. We know that both Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals will continue to provide their patients the highest quality of care during this time,” Carlisle added.

In regards to Frum’s time as president of Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals, Carlisle said CMH “appreciates David’s many accomplishments during his tenure as president of Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals. Under his leadership, the level of care and services provided to the community were elevated and recognized both locally and nationally for achieving high quality standards. His commitment and dedication to the providers, staff and communities of both hospitals was felt by many throughout the organization and community. We are thankful for his contribution and wish him all the best in the next phase of his career.”

Frum’s resignation last Wednesday followed a vote the previous day by the Central Maine Healthcare board to keep CMH CEO Jeff Brickman following three votes of no confidence over the past few weeks. Reportedly, Frum “shared his belief that it was time for new leadership to carry things forward.”

In a daily newspaper’s report, staffers throughout the hospital system voiced displeasure with Brickman’s management style (considered “harsh”) and were concerned with cuts in services and continued financial problems.

The article also noted that a Rumford doctor said the staff’s no confidence vote did not extend to Frum, and that they do not blame Frum for changes and challenges the hospitals face.