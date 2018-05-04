Bridgton Farmers Market moves outdoors

May 4th, 2018

On Saturday, May 5, the Bridgton Farmers Market is making its move outdoors! While a portion of the green space on Depot Street will be getting a fresh planting of grass, shoppers can still find the market next Saturday, and every Saturday until November, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Depot Street green as well as additional space at the Bridgton Community Center.

Spring is here and the earth is softening — ready to sprout all things green and delicious. Local farmers have been growing vegetables under cover since late winter waiting for the days to grow longer and the sun to rise higher. Greens like arugula, baby kale, and spinach are ready to eat now. Carrots and spring onions have overwintered in the ground and are being pulled for diners to enjoy. There are also still some winter roots and onions available to roast and stew.

Spring seedlings, annual and perennial garden plants, and landscape shrubs are greening up in the greenhouses and getting ready to go to home gardens.

Along with local vegetable farmers we have regulars returning with a plethora of goods to offer: breads, jams, pastries and pies, pickles, and canned goods, chicken and eggs, beef, lamb, and pork. There will also be beautiful handcrafted wood signs, handmade soaps and aromatherapy blends, and herbal spray to keep those pesky bugs away. Dairy farmers are bringing delicious goat’s milk cheeses and raw Guernsey milk, yogurt, cheese and butter, and don’t forget locally-roasted coffees to enjoy while walking around the market and take home to brew. And remember to come early for the Spudnuts!

There is so much to see, so many friends to visit, and lots of music to enjoy during summer days at the market.

This year the Bridgton Farmers Market is pleased to welcome two new members: Hosac Farm from Cornish will be bringing a variety of vegetables and fruits, and MMM & Bootleg Knitting will be making their official summer market debut with a cartload of decadent cupcakes, pastries, gluten-free donuts and home knitted creations.

Once again this season the market has partnered with Maine Federation of Farmers Markets to offer the Maine Harvest Bucks program, which allows SNAP shoppers to double their EBT dollars. When purchasing staples like meats, eggs, cheese, or breads with a SNAP/EBT card at the Farmers Market the market will give a 100 percent match to use towards fresh fruits and vegetables.

It is going to be a fun year at the Bridgton Farmers Market so be sure to come and see what’s on offer!

The Bridgton Farmers Market is located on the green by the Bridgton Community Center behind Renys. It runs on Saturdays from May through Labor Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after Labor Day to November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a full list of vendors visit https://www.facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket/ or contact bridgtonfarmersmarket.me@gmail.com