Bridgton Academy names new Head of School

February 17th, 2017

By Nick LeBel

Bridgton Academy

The Bridgton Academy Board of Trustees is proud to announce the appointment of Martin J. Mooney, as the 48th Head of School at Bridgton Academy.

Mr. Mooney will succeed retiring Head of School Graydon E. Vigneau Jr., who has served in that role since 2008.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and our Head of School Search Committee, it is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Mooney as Bridgton Academy’s next Head of School,” said Kevin Jones, ’81, Bridgton Academy Board of Trustees president. “The Board was unanimous in its support of the Search Committee’s recommendation of Martin, based on an exhaustive and highly competitive six-month search process. Martin brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served many roles in the classroom and on the athletic field during his twenty-five year run as a teacher, coach, and administrator. We look forward to working with and supporting Mr. Mooney as the next leader of Bridgton Academy.”

Mr. Mooney earned his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, and his master’s degree from Middlebury College’s Bread Loaf School of English.

He comes to Bridgton Academy from the Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J., where he spent the last 20 years in a variety of educational and leadership roles, most recently as Dean of Students and Residential Life. He has also served as Dean of Faculty and director of College Counseling, and taught English classes and spent time as a dorm parent and coach.

Prior to his work at Peddie, Mooney spent five years at the Hill School in Pottstown, Pa., where he was assistant director of Alumni and Development, as well as assistant director of College Counseling.

In addition to his experience in the classroom, Mr. Mooney is also a longtime football and lacrosse coach, harkening back to his time as a football and lacrosse player at Dartmouth.

“The first time I visited Bridgton, I knew it was a special place,” said Mr. Mooney. “While I was warmly greeted and welcomed, I also became keenly aware of the students’ and faculty’s fierce commitment to every aspect of the school’s mission. Bridgton is a distinct choice. The school does not try to be all things to all people. Instead, it is clear about the structures, skills, and habits young men can learn in a year, and how to use those for success in college, and in life.”

Mooney’s extensive experience in the independent school world, both at Peddie and the Hill School, has given him a diverse and deep background, along with a unique insight that will serve him well at Bridgton Academy. Understanding the independent school universe through the administrative, faculty, residential life, development, and athletic lenses provides Mooney an intimate understanding of the intricacies and nuances of each distinct facet of independent school life.

“Bridgton Academy’s future is in good hands with Martin Mooney as its next Head of School,” said Grady Vigneau. “I am pleased to have had the opportunity to work on behalf of Bridgton for the last nine years. Most of all, I am very proud of the faculty, staff, families, and students who comprise our caring community. While my family and I are moving forward, we will always remember our time at BA.”

Mr. Mooney will make several visits to Bridgton Academy in the coming months before officially assuming the position of Head of School on July 1. He will reside on the Bridgton Academy campus in Fernald House, residence of the Head of School, with his wife, Dani, and their three college-aged children.