Brenda D. Jones, 56

May 25th, 2018

HIRAM— Brenda Dawn Jones, 56, passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Portland on March 31, 1962, a daughter of the late Philip Babb and Barbara (Chick) Welch, who resides in Hiram.

Brenda will always be remembered for her caring and nurturing personality. She expressed these traits by caring for her family and working extensively in the nursing field. She enjoyed dogs, gardening, knitting and Christmastime.

Brenda is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond Jones; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and siblings Wanda and Matt Eagan, Laura and Alan Small, Beth Libby, Bert and Holly Welch, Nancy Ward, Sylvia and Jimmy Hawkes.

A memorial service will be held at the East Baldwin Congregational Church, 26 School Street in East Baldwin on Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Wiggin Cemetery in Baldwin. A potluck reception follows. Guests are asked to bring food items with them to the church.

Arrangements are with Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037.