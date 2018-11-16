November 16th, 2018

GORHAM — Brenda B. Hill, 76, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, with her loving family by her side.

Brenda was born in Houlton, on Christmas Eve in 1941, to parents Carl and Evelyn (Rowe) Baldwin. She grew up in Gray and was a graduate of the Gray Pennell Institute. She furthered her education by attending Bernadette Business School in Boston. On Aug. 9, 1979, Brenda married Robert Hill and they made their home in Gorham.

A sharp and detail-oriented person, Brenda spent her working years as an underwriter for Aetna and Unum, and upon retirement was self-employed as an accountant in Scarborough for many individuals and businesses. Brenda and her husband Robert shared a common passion for automobiles; she enjoyed going to car shows, particularly trips to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut, and watching NASCAR. Some of Brenda’s favorite pastimes include watching the Yankees and Red Sox, boating, and she especially loved fishing.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Hill of Gorham; children, David Hill of Gorham and Jennifer Martin of Sebago; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her parents and a grandson.

A graveside celebration of life is being planned for the spring, date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Brenda’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Springbrook Center, Westbrook.