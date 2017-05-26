BPD officer completes Academy training

May 26th, 2017

Sophia J. Swiatek is one of Maine’s 58 newest police officers. A member of the Bridgton Police Department, Swiatek graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro on May 19. She is also a recent graduate of Southern Maine Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice.

The officers spent 18 weeks in study and training and most will begin patrolling immediately, in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Falmouth Police Chief Ed Tolan was the guest speaker, who reminded the graduates that they will be in the public eye until they retire.

“You will be challenged, videotaped, criticized and second guessed, but you are ready to serve your community,” Chief Tolan said. “This is the greatest profession and people will lean on you for guidance, leadership and empathy.”

The new officers studied many topics, including crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Among the graduates were 10 State Police Trooper recruits and Maine Marine Wardens, who will continue training with their departments before patrolling on their own.