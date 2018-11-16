Blaine C. Robinson, 81

November 16th, 2018

Blaine “Ben” Champion “Bubba” Robinson, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at his home in Bridgton, surrounded by family. He had been battling cancer for several months.

He was born on March 21, 1937, in Monson, the son of Leslie and Priscilla Robinson. He graduated from Monson Academy where he played the clarinet in the school band and was on the basketball, baseball and ski teams. He obtained several varsity letters and medals, including second place in the State Track and Field Championships throwing the discus his Junior year.

After high school, he joined the Army and was stationed in Japan. On Oct. 27, 2018, he was honored as a Veteran with a pinning ceremony for his service to our country. After the military, he studied accounting at Husson College in Bangor.

On August 27, 1960, he married Jeannine Veilleux. They were married for 58 years. They owned Robbie's Restaurant in Monson for three years. He was the town manager for Monson in 1965, and for Guilford from 1966–68. They moved to Bridgton in 1968. He worked for the State of Maine for 27 years as a tax auditor until he retired in 1994.

After retirement, he worked at the Commons Driving Range in Bridgton up until Sept. 2018. He was a member of the Bridgton Lions Club for 14 years, serving as King in 1984. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Bridgton, where he served as collector for several years.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to spend time golfing, gardening, woodworking, playing the organ, and cooking for his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine Robinson; his son, Brian Robinson and wife Susan of Naples; granddaughter Heather Davis and husband Timothy of Bonaire, Ga.; granddaughter Carly Hall and husband Brandon, of Naples; great-grandchildren Isabelle and Joshua Davis of Bonaire, Ga.; sister Bernice Knight of Monson; brother Peter Raymond and wife Janet of Sydney; sister-in-law Barbara Robinson of Monson; sister-in-law Mary Kalel of Dixfield; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, William Robinson, Robert Robinson, and Linwood Kalel.

Visiting hours will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Casco on Friday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the evening. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Bridgton on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow downstairs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at hallfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Bridgton.