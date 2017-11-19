November 19th, 2017

WESTBROOK — Beulah Osgood, 95, Dec. 7, 1921 – Nov. 7, 2017. Born during the depression and losing her mother before the age of five, was not easy, but with her father’s love and the nurturing care of Marion and her other sisters, Little Beulah would be okay. Born at the family home in Hillside, she was the youngest child of Lewis Archie Dolloff and his wife Maude Merrifield. Like her sisters, Beulah was an excellent student and gifted basketball player at her local Potter Academy.

When asked if she ever got in trouble as a child, Beulah recounted a story of collecting cigarette butts with her friend, also named Beulah. The two headed for the sugar shack where they lit up excitedly and puffed away. The resulting nausea was enough for at least one Beulah to never try smoking again.

After a brief marriage to William Osgood of Denmark, Beulah settled her family in Bridgton and embraced her role as a single parent. She and her children were active members of the community and their local Advent Christian Church, where Beulah served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a strict but supportive parent, encouraging her children and stretching the dollar to provide for extras like musical instruments and outfits for special occasions. Her son once complimented her saying, “All my good qualities came from you.”

Beulah remained at home while her family was young but eventually worked at the Bridgton Knitting Mill and, for more than 25 years, as a sought-after companion/caregiver.

Because her 95th birthday called for a special celebration, her family and friends at Stroudwater Village Church honored her with a Roaring Twenties Costume Party.

Beulah was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth “Betty” Graffam and husband Derrell of Fryeburg and her son William “Bill” Osgood and wife Iris of Bridgton.

She is survived by her devoted daughter Joanna Baker of Westbrook; five grandchildren, Lynne Smith and fiancé John Hastings of Fryeburg, Derriann Maynard and husband John of Bridgton, Steven Graffam and wife April of Georgia, Lisa Collins of Lewiston, Amy Barr and husband Greg of Windham; great-grandchildren, Jamie Hudson and husband Henry of Harrison, Eric Smith and wife Amanda of Fryeburg, Kelly Smith and partner Andrew Cail of Windham, Ashley Nelson and husband Ted of Georgia, Jessie Graffam of Georgia, Alec and Taylor Collins of Lewiston, Logan Chute of Bridgton, Tucker Scott and family of Gray; great-great-grandchildren, Jade, Tyler, Landon, Maggie and Hadley.

After a brief illness Beulah went home to be with the one in whom she put her faith and trust. She faced the end with courage and dignity. A celebration of her life was held at Portland’s Stroudwater Village Church, 1729 Congress St.,, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Donations to Operation Christmas Child, her favorite charity, are welcome c/o Stroudwater Village Church.