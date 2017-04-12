Barbara T. Tripp, 91

April 12th, 2017

WESTLAND, MICHIGAN — Barbara Thayer Tripp, 91, formerly of Lovell, Maine, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

Barbara was born in Saginaw, Michigan, to Ruth and Frederick Thayer in 1926. Barbara was raised by her mother and Great Aunt Belle, as Fred died when she was three years old. She and her best friend Ginny, who later became her stepsister, used to say that they would each have a dozen children or they would become Old Maids and have parrots that swore. Barbara and Ginny had a baker’s dozen children between them.

Barbara is survived by her seven children: Nancy Tripp and her spousal equivalent Chuck Burdett, Susan Burleigh and her son Abe, David and Jean Tripp and their children Devin Roewe, Lindsay and Andrew, Mark and Katherine Tripp and their children Aaron and Ashanah, Paul and Donita Tripp and their children Chelsea and Ben Meyers with Henry and Harper, Nick and Courtney Tripp with Sophia and Jack, Barbara and Chris Calleja and their children Christopher and Alexandra Reymann and Alayna and Abby Calleja, Stephen and Dianne Tripp and their children Jillianne, Adam and Bethany. She is also survived by her stepbrother John Harris and his wife Dulcie of Boulder, Colorado. Barbara’s family, children, grandchildren and great-grands were the light of her life. There is nothing she loved more than to be surrounded by her family.

Barbara was working after high school when she met Donald Tripp. They married in 1949 and began a family. Barbara was a mother, and a homemaker as they raised the tribe in Rochester and Plymouth, Michigan. As a couple they were integral in the formation and development of The Plymouth Fife and Drum Corp. Many hours and many miles were covered with their children, who marched to the tweet and the beat of that drum corp.

In 1978 they moved their family to Lovell, Maine to manage Westways at Kezar Lake. Barbara became the glue as Innkeeper, Breakfast Chef and Housekeeper at the Main Lodge, while Don commuted from Michigan to Maine until his retirement. Following these years she took jobs at Berlin City Bank and J.C. Penney.

Barbara was guided in life by a deep and abiding faith in God. The Lovell United Church of Christ was her true home and she contributed time and energy to her love of Jesus and community at that small church. For 38 years and the 21 years following Don’s death this was her true home. Her friends at this church meant the world to her.

Barbara moved back to Michigan last year to spend the last days of her life with children and grandchildren, living at the American House in Westland, Michigan. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at American House, the staff of Arbor Hospice and Mom’s aides Denise, Mari and Susan, who helped and supported Barbara into the last days of her life. It was a rare day that you couldn’t get a giggle or a smile from Barbara, even on the worst of days. Her strength, kindness and good spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held in Michigan for family, caretakers and friends and a Memorial Service will be held in Lovell, Maine, in early August, dates and places to be announced. In lieu of flowers Barbara asked that any donations be given to The Lovell United Church of Christ or The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.