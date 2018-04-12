April 12th, 2018

Barbara L. Martin, 83, of Bridgton, passed away surrounded by her family, on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at her home in Bridgton.

Barbara was born Sept. 8, 1934, to Florence Louise Harmon Rollins and Kenneth Burton Rollins in Naples, where she grew up. She graduated from Bridgton High School in 1952.

She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Forrest Martin, of Bridgton, in January of 1954, and they shared 48 years together before Paul’s passing in 2000.

Barbara was always a hard worker and held jobs as a dental hygienist, bookkeeper, secretary, school cook, real estate agent, and co-owner with her husband of In Town Tavern in Bridgton.

Barbara was an avid golfer from the age of four. She was a member of the Southern Maine Women’s and Senior’s Associations and Lake Kezar Country Club. Golf was her favorite pastime, but she also enjoyed time spent with family and friends off the golf course as well. She loved playing cards, collecting hats, and thinking up creative recipes and inventions. In her later years she spent much time with her friends at the Bridgton Community Center playing cribbage and majhong.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Florence Rollins; husband, Paul F. Martin; daughter, Teresa M. Beane; sister, Eleanore Longley; and brothers, Kenneth and Jack Rollins.

Barbara is survived by daughter Rebecca St. John and husband Dale of Alton, N.H.; son, Gregory Martin and wife Maria of Mountain House, Calif.; son-in-law, David Beane of Portland; sister, Marjorie Haley of Brandon, Fla.; brother, Charles Rollins and wife Ada of Naples; companion Dick McDaniel of Bridgton; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bridgton Community Center at 1 p.m., on Sunday, April 15, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot Street, Bridgton, ME 04009.