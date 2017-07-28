Barbara D. Collins, 89

July 28th, 2017

Barbara Dawn Marshall Jines Collins, 89, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Bridgton Health Care Center.

Barbara was born on June 15, 1928, the daughter of John F. and Evelyn A. Marshall. She was the backbone for her family and for those she cared for. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by her family and those that knew her well.

Barbara is survived by four sons, John D. Jines, David M. Jines, William H. Jines and Robert C. Collins; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son, Howard D. “Gunner” Jines; and a grandson.

In respect of Barbara’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. At a date to be determined, those that want to pay respects may attend a dedication/graveside service of a memorial bench at the family plot at Crooked River Cemetery in Naples. Dates of this dedication will be announced by both Robert Collins and Terry Jines.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Lake Region Baptist Church Food Pantry in Raymond.