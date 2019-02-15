Avesta Housing awarded Snow School RFP

February 15th, 2019

FRYEBURG — Classroom space could change to senior housing living space.

The Town of Fryeburg’s Ad-Hoc Committee — appointed by selectmen to oversee the RFP process for the purchase and reuse of the C.A. Snow School property — unanimously recommended Avesta Housing be awarded the proposal for their Senior Housing project that will bring up to 24 affordable senior housing units to the town, while preserving the original Snow School.

The proposal was reviewed by selectmen at their Feb. 8 meeting. They also voted unanimously to present the Avesta Housing proposal to Fryeburg voters at their June 13, 2019 annual town meeting.

Selectmen will enter into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Avesta pending town meeting approval.

Accepting the Avesta Housing Project proposal is the first step in making Fryeburg an age-friendly community that will provide much-needed affordable housing units for its senior citizens.

Selectmen and Ad-Hoc Committee would like to thank the three bidders who submitted proposals for using this property and encourage the unsuccessful bidders to consider alternate locations for their projects.

Selectmen will hold a public hearing at a later date.