Armond J. Smith, 61

February 8th, 2019

Armond Smith

WESTBROOK — Armond Joseph Smith, 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

He was born Aug. 13, 1957, in Portland, a son of Erwin Smith Sr. and Georgette (Samson) Smith.

Armond grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. Prior to his medical issues, he was a proud and talented mason and member of the International Union of Bricklayers. He was always ready to lend a hand when neighbors needed help with their projects. He will be remembered as a Yankees fan and jokester.

In addition to his father, Armond was predeceased by a brother, Robert A. Smith, and Sheila’s daughter, Darcie.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime love of 18 years, Sheila (Chayer) Charles; daughter, Michelle Googins of Westbrook; three brothers, Erwin Smith Jr. of Westbrook, Norman Smith of Casco and Mark Smith of Buxton; and sister, Evelyn Shepard of Hollis.

A graveside service for Armond will be announced in the spring at the South Buxton Cemetery. To leave online condolences and participate in Armond’s tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com