Area veterans invited to LRHS luncheon, celebration this Thursday
Veterans will be celebrated and honored at Lake Region High School and Vocational Center this Thursday, Nov. 9.
Local veterans were invited to a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Great Room at LRVC. The luncheon will be prepared by culinary arts students.
Then, an all-school assembly will be held at 12:45 p.m. in the LRHS gym. The program will include student works and words of thanks. Winners of the essay contest — following the theme “What a Veteran Means to Me — will be selected. Winners will read their essays at the assembly.
Veterans can simply attend the luncheon and/or the assembly without a RSVP. For more information, e-mail Christina Gaumont at christina.gaumont@lakeregionschools.org or Ryan Williams at ryan.williams@lakeregionschools.org