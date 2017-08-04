‘Amazing young man’ dies from accidental shooting

August 4th, 2017

BALDWIN — Chance Gallant and some friends each month spent time at a gravel pit off Carl Burnell Road in Baldwin to sharpen their shooting skills.

Sunday afternoon, the get-together turned deadly.

At 1:45 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies along with Sebago Rescue personnel responded to a report of a gunshot wound to the chest at the gravel pit.

Deputies found that Gallant, 20, of Sebago was target practicing with five male friends, all in their early twenties, when one of the rifles jammed. When two of the males were attempting to fix the weapon, it went off striking Gallant.

Sebago Rescue and LifeFlight personnel worked on Gallant for over an hour, but were unable to revive him.

Gallant was a member of the Lake Region High School Class of 2014, and a certified firefighter (he studied at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland) in Sebago and emergency medical technician (EMT). He worked as a forklift operator at Poland Springs bottling plant in Hollis.

“They raised an amazing young man,” said Sebago Fire and Rescue deputy chief, Jason Schoolcraft. “Everyone in the community knew what an upstanding young man he was.”

A State Police detective assisted in the investigation. The incident is still under investigation, and police had yet to release the names of the two men who were handling the weapon when it discharged.

On Monday, the case was turned over to the State Police.

“There was no horsing around, no alcohol, no drugs, nothing,” said Lt. David Hall during a press conference at the gravel pit. “It was a tragic accident.”

Visitation will be held a Dolby Funeral Chapel on River Road in Windham today, Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Sebago Town Hall.